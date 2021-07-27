FE fundinfo to support Perpetual Corporate Trust with DDO Digital solution

FE fundinfo announces they have partnered with the leading Australian provider of corporate trustee services, Perpetual Corporate Trust, to provide DDO digital solutions to its 50+ investment managers.

The scope of this project is significant, as each of the growing list of 120+ financial products issued requires a target market determination (TMD) document be produced ahead of the DDO deadline of 5 October 2021.

FE fundinfo is a fund data and technology leader that facilitates better investing by connecting responsible entities, fund managers and fund distributors through their unique digital solutions.

Given their global regulatory focus and extensive expertise in European PRIIPs KIDs and MiFID II solutions, FE fundinfo Australia has developed a data, document production and dissemination solution to address the new DDO regulation.

Working closely with the industry body, Financial Services Council (FSC), FE fundinfo has been an active participant of the DDO working groups and was one of the first providers to announce a technology solution to help product issuers and distributors meet their DDO requirements.

The engagement with Perpetual Corporate Trust aligns to their digital solutions strategy and encompasses the initial and ongoing collection and validation of the target market data for each financial product, the distribution of the published TMDs and target market data to their respective distribution partners.

Stuart Alsop, Head of Business Development, Australia and New Zealand at FE fundinfo, said:

“The team at FE fundinfo has been working hard to develop a solution to help the industry meet their DDO requirements, many of which are new and impact all facets of the Australian investment market, and we are thrilled to be partnering with the leading trustee business in Australia."

