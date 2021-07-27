FE fundinfo
FE Analytics FE Investments Client Portal Data Partner Portal Dissemination Portal
Money Management Super Review Investment Centre fundinfo etfinfo
Australia France Germany Hong Kong S.A.R. Italy Luxembourg Singapore Spain Switzerland United Kingdom
Fund Managers Fund Distributors Insurance Companies Managed Accounts Financial Advisers Just browsing Managed Accounts

FE fundinfo to support Perpetual Corporate Trust with DDO Digital solution

FE fundinfo have partnered with the leading Australian provider of corporate trustee services, Perpetual Corporate Trust, to provide DDO digital solutions to its 50+ investment managers.

27 July 2021

FE fundinfo announces they have partnered with the leading Australian provider of corporate trustee services, Perpetual Corporate Trust, to provide DDO digital solutions to its 50+ investment managers.

The scope of this project is significant, as each of the growing list of 120+ financial products issued requires a target market determination (TMD) document be produced ahead of the DDO deadline of 5 October 2021.

FE fundinfo is a fund data and technology leader that facilitates better investing by connecting responsible entities, fund managers and fund distributors through their unique digital solutions.

Given their global regulatory focus and extensive expertise in European PRIIPs KIDs and MiFID II solutions, FE fundinfo Australia has developed a data, document production and dissemination solution to address the new DDO regulation.

Working closely with the industry body, Financial Services Council (FSC), FE fundinfo has been an active participant of the DDO working groups and was one of the first providers to announce a technology solution to help product issuers and distributors meet their DDO requirements.

The engagement with Perpetual Corporate Trust aligns to their digital solutions strategy and encompasses the initial and ongoing collection and validation of the target market data for each financial product, the distribution of the published TMDs and target market data to their respective distribution partners.

Stuart Alsop, Head of Business Development, Australia and New Zealand at FE fundinfo, said:

“The team at FE fundinfo has been working hard to develop a solution to help the industry meet their DDO requirements, many of which are new and impact all facets of the Australian investment market, and we are thrilled to be partnering with the leading trustee business in Australia."

Speak to a specialist.

More from FE Fundinfo

View All
Design and Distribution Obligations (DDO) – Putting the Consumer First
18 March 2020
Design and Distribution Obligations (DDO) – Putting the Consumer First

Due to take effect in October 2021, there is much to be done to prepare for the Design and Distribution Obligations (DDO) regulation.

Read more
Solving DDO challenges with automation
30 March 2021
Solving DDO challenges with automation

In the quest to understand the intricacies involved in preparing for the Design and Distribution Obligations and Product Intervention Powers regulation, it is important to consider the challenges associated with these obligations and how to overcome them.

Read more
Helping you stay on track with your DDO preparations
13 May 2021
Helping you stay on track with your DDO preparations

This indicative timeline can help businesses ensure that they will be on track to meet their regulatory obligations in time for the deadline.

Read more