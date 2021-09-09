FE fundinfo to make DDO Data and TMDs available to Advisers

FE fundinfo has announced that they will be integrating DDO data and TMD documents into their suite of products, including the flagship research tool FE Analytics.

To help the industry prepare for the upcoming regulation, FE fundinfo has been working with both product issuers and distributors to produce TMD documents as well as to collect and distribute DDO data and TMD documents.

To close the loop, they will be making the data and documents available in their products to help Financial Advisers meet their obligations under this new regulation.

Stuart Alsop, Head of Business Development – Australia and New Zealand says, “Through our leading investment research and analytics tool FE Analytics - Australian Financial Advisers will be able to filter and search using DDO data and TMD documents, thereby refining their APLs.”

“This will help Advisers not only meet their statutory obligations, but also demonstrate that their clients are investing in products that are appropriate for their circumstances and their needs.”

FE fundinfo will make the DDO data and TMD documents available after the 5 October 2021 deadline.

FE Analytics is FE fundinfo’s flagship tool for investment research and analysis, portfolio construction, due diligence, and ongoing monitoring. FE Analytics is powered by unparalleled investment data, in-depth analysis tools and professional reporting capabilities to help Advisers win new business, manage their clients, and meet their best interest duty.

